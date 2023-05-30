 Skip to main content

NIO gathers nearly 30K pre-orders for its new ES6 in 3 days

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 30 2023 - 9:50 am PT
NIO-ES6-pre-orders

After launching the second-generation ES6 last week, new data shows NIO (NIO) collected nearly 30,000 pre-orders after three days on the market.

EV designer and manufacturer NIO continues building its brand in the ever-expanding Chinese electric vehicle market.

NIO launched what may be its most important model yet, the second-generation ES6 electric SUV, last week. The ES6, initially introduced in 2018, has been the company’s bestselling (and least expensive) model generating 64% of NIO’s sales in 2020, 45% in 2021, and 46% in 2022.

However, with NIO devoted to new models based on its NT 2.0 platform, such as the EC7 and refreshed ES8 electric SUVs, the ES6 was due for an upgrade.

After beginning deliveries of its flagship EC7 and new ET7 in April, NIO plowed ahead, launching the second-gen ES6 less than a month later.

NIO-ES6-electric-SUV
Second-gen NIO ES6 electric SUV (Source: NIO Weibo)

NIO ES6 accumulates nearly 30K pre-orders in 3 days

According to a new report from the Chinese consumer behavior research agency CarFans (Via CarNewsChina), the ES6 is generating quite a stir during its first week on the market.

The report highlights consumer behavior in NIO stores within the first 72 hours (May 24 to May 27) after launching the new ES6.

NIO-ES6-electric-SUV
NIO-ES6-electric-SUV
NIO-ES6-electric-SUV

According to the data, each NIO store received an average of 90 pre-orders of the ES6, with 20 confirmed orders, including a down payment. With around 330 stores, that’s about 29,700 pre-orders or 6,600 confirmed.

Sun Shaoujun from CarFans, says the pre-order cancellation rate is around 10%. Most customers (70%) were males between 30 and 40 or couples with young children.

NIO-ES6-pre-orders

The orders are valid until July 31, when customers will be automatically refunded if not claimed.

NIO’s mobile app, where customers can lock in their order, has stopped showing wait times, according to CnEVPost. Previously, the app showed an expected delivery date in May.

NIO-ES6-electric-SUV
NIO-ES6-electric-SUV
NIO-ES6-electric-SUV

The confirmed orders were primarily from Tier 1 and Tier 2 (major economic cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, etc.), while orders in smaller towns were relatively low.

Electrek’s Take

Although most of the 29,700 pre-orders are refundable, with 6,600 confirmed reservations, NIO’s new ES6 is still off to an excellent start for only being on the market for three days.

The second-generation ES6 starts at $52,100 (368,000 yuan), so 6,600 pre-orders for a premium SUV show decent interest. NIO is also teasing a longer range, 150 kWh semisolid state battery model with 930 km (577 miles) of range, due out in July.

