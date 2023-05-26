Podcast: Tesla plug coming to Ford EVs, Cybertruck interior, BMW i5, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s NACS plug coming to Ford EVs, the Cybertruck interior, the unveiling of the BMW i5, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel – except for this week, we are doing it on a Thursday due to a scheduling conflict.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Ford will add Tesla plug to its electric vehicles in surprising move
- Tesla Cybertruck interior revealed in new photo
- Tesla delivers Model Y with Hardware 4.0 despite not announcing new features
- New Tesla Model Y with BYD batteries charges much faster
- Tesla to announce location for new factory around end of year, but where?
- Tesla Files: Insider stole 100 Gb of data and gave it to the media
- Tesla offers 1-year free home overnight charging to new Model 3 buyers in Texas through ‘Tesla Electric’
- Tesla Powerwall 3 has 11.5 kW of power
- BMW debuts electric i5 with gaming, hands-free driving and lets you change lanes with your eyes
- Cadillac announces ESCALADE IQ, another huge, low-volume EV
- Hyundai and LG are going to build a $4.3B EV battery plant in the US
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments