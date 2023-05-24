Tesla Cybertruck interior revealed in new picture

A new picture of a Tesla Cybertruck prototype has revealed the interior of the electric pickup truck, and it’s definitely not for everyone.

Despite being only months away from the start of production, Tesla is still keeping a close lid on new information about the Cybertruck.

We have to rely on sightings of prototypes and we try to discern information from them.

Tesla brought one of those Cybertruck prototypes to its annual shareholder meeting earlier this month, and it gave us one of our closest look at the vehicle to date.

But we couldn’t see the interior of the Cybertruck until now.

A new picture of what appears to be the same prototype seen at the event has leaked, and it reveals an important part of the Cybertruck’s interior (via Cybertruck Owners Club forum:

The picture gives a decent look at the driver’s point-of-view, including the closest look at the Cybertruck’s steering wheel to date.

It doesn’t look exactly like any current Tesla steering wheel:

It looks like a mix of the yoke and round steering wheels available in the latest Model S and Model X. It doesn’t seem to have stalls, and it features force touch buttons.

The picture also shows just how deep the dash is on the Cybertruck, which was to be expected with the shape of the cabin.

It also doesn’t look like the center console can change into a center seat anymore:

It looks like a more regular center console with room between it and the dash – similar to the original Model S.

If you spot anything else interesting about the interior of the Cybertruck in this picture, let us know in the comment section below.

Tesla aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer for deliveries at the end of Q3. Volume production is not expected until next year.

The automaker indicated that it will only officially release new details about the Cybertruck at the delivery event.