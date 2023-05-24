Tesla to announce location for new factory around end of year, but where?

Tesla is “probably” going to announce a location for a new factory around the end of the year, says CEO Elon Musk.

Where could it end up?

Tesla already announced a new factory in Mexico just a few months ago, but we knew it wouldn’t be long before a new factory location was revealed.

That’s because Tesla plans to build 20 million vehicles per year by the end of the decade.

Considering Tesla’s currently built or announced factories are expected to be limited to about 6 million vehicles, we knew the automaker had to start work on a couple of other factories soon if it wanted them to enter production in time.

Now Musk has confirmed that Tesla is aiming to announce another factory location later this year during an interview with the Wall Street Journal:

We will probably pick another location [for a Tesla factory] toward the end of this year.

The CEO didn’t hint where it could be.

Where will Tesla’s next Gigafactory be?

There have been many locations that have been rumored lately.

For example, we know that Tesla has been exploring a potential factory in Canada for the last year, with company visiting sites in Ontario and Quebec. More recently, we have learned that Tesla has been looking in India and France.

Electrek’s Take

To be honest, if Tesla wants to achieve its goal, it should probably announce a new factory in Canada, India, and France within the next 12 months. All factories are not as fast as Giga Shanghai in getting to production.

Where will the next factory will be announced? Let us know your best guess in the comments section below.

My best guess, you ask? It sounds like Tesla is getting close to a deal in India, which is also the biggest market Tesla has yet to enter. If not, Canada would make a lot of sense, though Tesla might not want to build batteries instead of cars there.