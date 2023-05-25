How Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks will help power up wind energy in the US

The world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, Vestas Wind Systems, announced it would integrate over 300 Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks into its US fleet to power up the wind energy industry.

Ford F-150 Lightning EV trucks to take on US wind energy

With over 15,000 wind turbines deployed across the US and Canada, Vestas is at the forefront of the renewable energy transition.

Vestas has nearly 45,000 MW of renewable energy installed and over 40,000 MW under service across North America. The company manufactures, installs, maintains, and services wind turbines to ensure optimal performance.

However, with most wind turbines in remote areas, Vestas needed a reliable fleet vehicle to transport technicians and their many tools and other equipment across off-road terrain.

This is where Ford’s F-150 Lightning comes in. Vestas announced it would incorporate over 300 F-150 Lightning electric pickups into its service fleet, complete with Ford Pro Chargers to keep them charged and ready to go.

The Ford Lightning Pro offers EPA an estimated range of 320 miles with an extended-range battery to get to and from the turbines. Meanwhile, with the most torque of any F-150 and up to a 2,000-pound payload, the electric truck is up for the task.

The coolest part – energy produced from Vestas wind turbines can be used to power the electric trucks.

In addition, wind turbine technicians can also power their tools using the F-150 Lightnings Pro Power Onboard. The Lightning is a mobile generator with an available 9.6 kW version featuring four 120V outlets and one 240V outlet in the bed, a massive benefit in remote areas.

For storing, you have a full-size truck bed, and the electric truck has a massive Mega Power Frunk with 14.1 cubic feet of space. The Frunk can hold up to 400 pounds in a lockable, watertight area.

The electric trucks will help Vestas reduce its carbon footprint further and cut down on fuel expenses from service trips.

Vestas aims to become carbon neutral by 2030 (without relying on carbon offsets). To do so, the wind turbine giant is converting its North American fleet of over 1,850 vehicles to more sustainable options. With the new Ford Lightning models, EVs now make up 20% of the Vestas fleet.

Vestas V236-15.0 MW wind turbine (Source: Vestas)

Globally, Vestas is a pioneer in the wind energy industry with over 160 GW of wind power capacity across 88 countries, including more than 8 GW offshore. Earlier this year, the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore prototype produced its first power, the tallest and most powerful wind turbine yet.

Electrek’s Take

This is great to see two industry leaders across various sectors coming together to advance renewable energy and promote a sustainable future.

Ford’s electric commercial vehicles, including the F-150 Lightning and E-Transit van, are opening new opportunities for businesses and fleets to go electric. With large amounts of storage, long-range capabilities, towing, hauling, and powerful features to make any worksite easier, the Lightning is attracting buyers from all over.

Image source: Vestas