Mercedes says an electric CLA sedan is coming to the US next year to rival the Tesla Model 3

At Mercedes-Benz’s annual North American dealer meeting, the automaker highlighted its transformation in the electric era. To continue building momentum, Mercedes told dealers it has a healthy lineup of EVs in the pipeline, including an electric CLA sedan and GLC crossover coming in 2024.

Mercedes electric vehicle sales grew 251% in the first three months in the US, climbing to 7,341. The German automaker has introduced five fully electric models so far, with one in every category.

The automaker’s EV lineup consists of the EQS sedan, EQS SUV, EQB, EQE Sedan, and the EQE SUV. Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of Mercedes Benz USA, explained the newly introduced EQ models helped propel sales in Q1, adding:

We expect to further strengthen our position in the luxury SUV segment with the all-new EQE SUV, our second fully-electric SUV built in Alabama, and the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV.

In April, Mercedes-Maybach unveiled its first purely electric model, the EQS 680 SUV, that “combines technical perfection with Maybach exclusivity.” It also comes complete with an ultra-luxurious interior and its own fridge.

At its North American dealer meeting, Psillakis told dealers fresh products and improved supply should help boost sales by 5% to 10% this year.

According to Automotive News, Mercedes has several upcoming electric models it believes will hit the sweet spots with buyers.

Mercedes EQE SUV (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Electric Mercedes CLA sedan and GLC crossover coming

Mercedes dealer board chairman Joseph Agrestra said, “There’s a lot of EVs, and EV is certainly our future.” Although he did say the pipeline includes a healthy mix of EVs and ICE to fund the automaker’s electric ambitions.

According to sources, Mercedes is gearing up to take on Tesla’s Model 3 with an electric CLA sedan. The CLA EV is expected to get 400 miles of driving range and will arrive in the US next year.

The sources describe the electric sedan as larger than the ICE version but with a sleeker (presumably more aerodynamic) design. On the inside, the model will feature the brand’s digital-first cockpit used in current models.

Mercedes EQE SUV interior (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes looks to steal market share from Tesla by attracting young, tech-driven customers. The brand is also expected to launch an electric GLC as a successor to the EQC electric crossover, the brand’s first mass-market EV for the US.

To replace the EQC’s limited range, Mercedes aims for roughly 300 miles with the electric GLC and a new design.

One dealer said the electric crossover featured rounded front and rear ends compared to the more squarely designed ICE version.

Mercedes Benz EQE 350+ electric sedan (Source: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes also highlighted its commercial unit, which it plans to bolster with a new electric van architecture. The automaker revealed it would bring an electric Sprinter later this year, with midsize luxury vans and several electric camper vans following.

To accelerate sales further, Mercedes will use a “two-speed” sales approach, including rolling out EVs faster in states with higher adoption rates. The brand plans to go all-electric by 2030 where market conditions allow it.