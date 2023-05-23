Audi’s striking RS e-tron GT ice race concept stuns in new video

Audi gave us a sneak peek of its new RS e-tron GT ice race concept in a new teaser video showing the head-turning grey, white, and purple design. This is one cool concept you won’t want to miss.

Watch the new Audi RS e-tron GT ice race concept in action

Although the ice race model is a concept, it’s based on the actual Audi RS e-tron GT model. Audi didn’t give specific powertrain details of the modified version, but the high-performance sports car is the brand’s fastest, most powerful model it has ever produced.

Powered by the same platform the Porsche Taycan sits on, the Audi RS e-tron GT offers up to 522 hp (637 hp in boost mode) for 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The RS e-tron GT’s 93.4 kWh battery delivers up to 232 miles range in a fun-to-drive low-riding sports car (you can read our full review here). Furthermore, with 270 kW DC fast charging, the electric sports car’s battery can charge from 5% to 80% in 22.5 mins.

Audi says it’s time to embrace the future of performance with the new concept that’s “ready to break ice.”

We will learn more about the Audi RS e-tron GT ice race version’s performance during its official debut on May 28. Until then, check out the latest teaser video from Audi below.

Although the concept features cool new colors, including grey, white, and purple, it doesn’t appear to include any dramatic changes to the exterior design.

The video shows the new e-tron sports car concept alongside a similarly designed Audi sport quattro, which also appears to feature an electric powertrain.

Audi RS e-tron GT ice race concept interior (Source: Audi)

Audi says the RS e-tron GT ice race concept builds on the heritage of the legendary GP Ice Race, a European winter event featuring sports cars cruising on cold terrain. As shown in the video, some people are pulled on skis across frozen lakes during the event.

The performance automaker has several exciting electric models rolling out, including the Q6 e-tron and an A8 EV, which is expected to pack more power than the RS e-tron GT.