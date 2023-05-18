BMW i5 image leaked ahead of its official debut

BMW’s first electric 5 series sedan, the i5, is days away from making its global debut. Before its official release, a new image of the BMW i5 was leaked, and from the first look, the electric sedan is impressive.

BMW i5 finally comes alive as new image emerges

After teasing the i5 for over six years now, we are finally getting our first glimpse of BMW’s first fully electric five series.

At the annual BMW conference in March, the automaker previewed the new electric sedan, with CEO Oliver Zipse claiming it will give them a “truly unique selling point.”

BMW says the i5 will take its traditional place in the German automaker’s lineup, sitting between the i4 and the luxury i7 launched last year. The new model is “more dynamic and more comfortable than ever,” featuring BMW’s Operating system 8.5, curved display (also found in the iX electric SUV), and state-of-the-art digital services.

The premium automaker teased camoflouged images of the new model last month testing at BMW’s proving grounds in Southern France, claiming it was in the “home strech.”

A new image of the BMW i5 emerged on social media Thursday, finally revealing the face and design of the EV model. The image below, posted on Instagram by user liucuny-starandcar, reveals the new i5 in its full.

As you can see, the new electric sedan features a cleaner front end as opposed to the typical bulky BMW profile we are used to, although the hood does still look rather long. Keep in mind, this is only from one angle.

You can see the automakers iconic kidney grille, looking as big as ever. The i5 looks more aerodynamic and slimmer than the larger i7 but incorporates a similar design.

Over the past year, BMW has taken the i5 across a range of extreme conditions including snow and ice in Sweden, extreme heat, city and country roads, and other test tracks to prepare it for its big debut.

BMW has also said it will bolster the electric sedan’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with high-res cameras, radar sensors, and other refined software. The electric i5 is expected to be officially unveiled this month with production beginning this summer and deliveries to follow in October.

What are everyone’s thoughts on BMW’s first electric five series? Let us know in the comments.