Quick Charge Podcast: May 16, 2023

- Tesla teases its next car with new image, says it’s already being built
- Tesla Roadster production delayed again to 2024, four years late
- Tesla is going to try advertising says Elon Musk who ‘hates’ it
- Tesla co-founder JB Straubel officially joins the board of directors
- Tesla is expanding Giga Shanghai, adding pouch battery cell production
- Tesla Bot becomes less of a sideshow as impressive new footage of the robots emerge
- Tesla wins big direct sales Supreme court case
- Tesla extends lead in California, nearly 1/4 of new vehicles have plugs
