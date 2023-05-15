Quick Charge Podcast: May 15, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is looking at potential ‘significant investment’ in France, as Musk meets President
- Elon Musk says he wants to personally approve every new Tesla hire
- Tesla is again being sued for limiting its cars’ battery capacity through software update
- Tesla starts monitoring drivers for yawns and eye blinking
- Check out Ford’s new electric ‘multi-activity vehicle’ that can do it all
- The 2023 Kia EV6 just became cheaper to buy or lease
- Stellantis hits the brakes on Canadian EV battery plant over federal funding
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments