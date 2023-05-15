 Skip to main content

Check out Ford’s new electric ‘multi-activity vehicle’ that can do it all

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | May 15 2023 - 8:59 am PT
Ford unveiled its SUV-inspired, multi-activity vehicle that’s designed to do it all, from adventuring to city travel. The E-Tourneo Courier is Ford’s answer to the growing need for zero-emission multi-purpose travel in Europe.

Meet Ford’s new electric multi-activity vehicle

Ford continues expanding its lineup of European electric offerings, introducing the E-Transit Courier in April and the electric Explorer in March (which may be coming to the US).

The new E-Tourneo Courier is Ford’s solution for customers looking for an EV to do it all. Whether that means running the kids to school in the morning, weekend camping trips, or as a reliable work sidekick, Ford designed the E-Tourneo Courier for versatility.

Ford’s new electric multi-purpose vehicle is developed to “combine SUV-inspired style, spacious practicality and city-friendly maneuverability.”

It looks a lot like the E-Transit Courier on the outside with a compact, squared-off frame. The compact electric MPV features a sleek futuristic front light bar, signature diamond grille, and aerodynamically designed wheels.

With a squared-off design, Ford’s new electric multi-activity vehicle maximizes interior space with 44% more cargo space than the outgoing gas-powered version. The inside also features the latest in Ford connectivity and software for new digital experiences.

If you need additional space, the rear bench splits 60-40, giving you room for longer items (plus, there’s always the frunk).

Ford’s new E-Tourneo (Source: Ford News Europe)

Powered by a 100 kW (134 hp) electric motor, the E-Tourneo Courier will enable “longer trips to your favorite beauty spots,” although a specific range is not mentioned.

According to Ford, the E-Tourneo Courier can charge from 10% to 80% in less than 35 minutes.

The new electric multi-activity vehicle is due out in Europe in 2024, and unfortunately, there’s no mention of whether the EV will make it to the States. The new electric MPV will play a key role in Ford’s transition to an all-electric lineup in Europe by 2026.

