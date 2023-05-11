Quick Charge Podcast: May 11, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) shares jump on Elon Musk announcing he found a CEO for Twitter
- Tesla releases a new Full Self-Driving Beta update with performance improvements
- Tesla launches Powerwall in Spain
- Warren Buffett doesn’t want to compete with Elon Musk’s Tesla, divest from BYD
- Panasonic delays Tesla 4680 battery cell production
- Subaru suddenly breaks electric following tripled annual profits, promises 4 crossover EVs in US
- Polestar (PSNY) delays Polestar 3 production, cuts annual target amid record Q1 deliveries
- Volkswagen teases more powerful and sporty ID.7 GTX trim
- VW general meeting interrupted by activists, cake thrown over EV pace and China labor
- GM Envolve launches as a one-stop shop to help fleets go electric
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at [email protected] You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments