GM Envolve launches as a one-stop shop to help fleets go electric

On Wednesday, General Motors launched its newest business unit, GM Envolve. The goal is to utilize all aspects of GM to create a new, all-in-one user experience enabling commercial and fleet customers to transition to electric seamlessly.

GM launches Envolve enabling fleets to go electric

After its fifth straight quarter of growth (+27% YOY) in Q1, GM claimed number one in both US fleet and commercial registrations for MY23 vehicles.

With several new electric models launching to join the BrightDrop Zevo 400, including the Chevrolet Silverado EV and BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van, GM expects the momentum to continue. GM said it had already built over 500 BrighDrop Zevo 600s in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, Silverado EV work truck edition (WRT) deliveries are expected to begin in late Q2 to the first 340 customers.

At GM’s annual Fleet Solutions Summit, Steve Carlisle, president of North American operations, revealed the new GM Envolve business, saying the automaker is retooling to deliver a one-stop commercial and fleet business partner.

The business features GM’s entire suite of tools, enabling customers to access all aspects of the company for a seamless transition, including:

Mobility : Electric vehicles and parts such as the Brightdrop Zevo and Silverado EV WRT

: Electric vehicles and parts such as the Brightdrop Zevo and Silverado EV WRT Energy : Power commercial solutions with stationary battery storage, integrated charging, cloud management, and GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology

: Power commercial solutions with stationary battery storage, integrated charging, cloud management, and GM’s HYDROTEC fuel cell technology Delivery : GM’s BrightDrop enables smarter, more efficient movement of goods.

: GM’s BrightDrop enables smarter, more efficient movement of goods. Insights : Data-driven solutions through OnStar designed to optimize business operations while protecting people and assets

: Data-driven solutions through OnStar designed to optimize business operations while protecting people and assets Growth: Available EV infrastructure, energy, finance, tech, and sustainability consulting services to help customers maximize performance and growth

GM Envolve is set to be deployed to customers, including Domino’s, which ordered 800 Chevy Bolt EVs last year, becoming the largest pizza company to go electric.

Fleet of FedEx BrightDrop 600 electric vans (Source: GM)

Another one of its business partners, AutoZone, the largest retailer of automotive parts, will be using the services for its upcoming order of 60 Chevy Bolt EUVs, its first EV order coming this summer.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson said on the company’s Q1 earnings call that the Treasury Department’s recent guidance validates its entire fleet of EVs under the MSRP cap qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit in 2023.