GM plans to return to Europe as an EV-only brand

General Motors has been building up its resources and capabilities for an all-electric future. With a vast lineup of fully electric vehicles, GM plans to spearhead its return to Europe as an EV-only brand.

After selling over 20,000 EVs for the first time in Q1, GM overtook Ford as the number two EV maker in the US and raised its expectations for the year.

GM is bracing for another breakout year in the US with several highly anticipated EV launches planned, including:

Silverado EV : Deliveries begin in late Q2, with production ramping through the year

: Deliveries begin in late Q2, with production ramping through the year Blazer EV : Launching the summer

: Launching the summer Equinox EV: Launching this fall

The models join an expanding list of EVs in different segments, including the Chevy Bolt EV and EUV (which are being discontinued later this year), the Cadillac Lyriq, and the GMC Hummer EV pickup.

GM’s Buick also launched its first electric SUV in China last month, the Electra E5, receiving 8,000 orders after 10 days on the market.

Now the automaker plans to expand its presence in Europe, with its first EV expected to launch this fall.

Chevy Equinox EV (source: GM)

GM enters Europe with an all-EV lineup

According to Automotive News, GM will begin selling fully electric cars in Europe this autumn. The first markets are expected to be Nordic countries such as Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, says a source familiar with the matter.

EVs reached 80% of new car sales in Norway last year as the country sets an example for the rest of the world to follow. Better yet, by 2025, no internal combustion engine cars will be sold.

The source told Automotive News that the Cadilac Lyriq midsize luxury crossover will be the first model launched.

GM Cadillac Lyriq (Source: GM)

After selling Opel/Vauxhall to the PSA group (which later merged with Fiat Chrysler to form Stellantis) in 2017, GM abandoned the high-volume market in Europe.

Now the company will use its growing portfolio of EVs to reenter the region. GM has already set up an advanced design studio in the UK as part of its efforts to reestablish its presence in Europe.

Although the Chevy Bolt EV/EUV is not expected to make the trip, GM has several fully electric models that may fit the European market, including the $30,000 (27,358 euros) Chevy Equinox or the midsize electric Chevy Blazer crossover.

Electrek’s Take

Automakers are using the new electric era to redefine their brands. With a dedicated EV platform and expanding supply chain, GM is using the opportunity to reenter Europe, a region where it has watched its presence diminish over the years.

GM still sells several higher-end sports cars, like the Corvette, in Europe, but with the EU looking to ban ICE car sales in the region from 2035, automakers will have no choice but to make the switch or lose market share.

With a handful of EV models, and the resources to expand, GM is getting ahead of the curve as it looks to reestablish its position in Europe and regain market share.