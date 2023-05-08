This mini Bronco-like EV launched by GM in China will also come as a pickup

The fun-size Bronco-like Baojun Yep EV (YueYe in Chinese), made by the joint venture between GM, SAIC, and Wuling Motors (SGMW) in China, is now getting an electric pickup truck version.

SGMW launches Bronco-like EV SUV as a pickup

SGMW officially unveiled one of the coolest electric SUVs in China last month, called the Baojun Yep.

We had a good idea of what the Yep would look like after images surfaced of the electric SUV in March, showing what appeared to be a shrunken-down Ford Bronco-like EV. It’s also often compared to the Suzuki Jimny.

Up until now, we have only seen an electric SUV version. That said, Baojun unveiled a two-door, two-seater, purely electric pickup version of the Yep on its Weibo account Monday made by SGMW design.

The SUV version comes as a four-seater that’s 3,381 mm long, 1,685 mm wide, and 1,721 mm high, or roughly two feet shorter than the gas-powered Suzuki Jimny.

Powered by a single rear electric motor, the electric SUV delivers maximum 68hp output with a peak torque of 103 lb-ft and a top speed of 62 mph. The lithium iron phosphate battery enables 188 miles (303 km) under CLTC conditions.

Although the electric SUV features a rugged Bronco-like offroad look, it’s much smaller in size and more designed for city use. That may be where the pickup version will come in.

The mini electric pickup has many of the same design features as the SUV version but includes a truck bed and spare tire in the back. SGMW didn’t release powertrain specs yet, as it’s likely still in development. We can speculate it will have a similar powertrain to the SUV.

Electrek’s Take

SGMW is best known for the Wuling Mini EV, China’s best-selling purely electric vehicle in 2022. With sales surpassing 500,000 in 2022, the Wuling Mini accounted for nearly 10% of all EV sales in China.

Now the automaker is taking on a different market in SUVs, and it looks like, eventually, electric pickups aimed at younger drivers.

According to CarNewsChina, pickup trucks are becoming more popular in China as people are taking up more hobbies and traveling more. Several automakers in China are chasing the electric truck market, including BYD with its “F” brand model. We’ll update you when we hear more about SGMW’s electric pickup.

Image source: Baojun Weibo/ CarNewsChina