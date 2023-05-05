Tesla teases deliveries of Midnight Cherry Model Y

Tesla is teasing the start of deliveries of Model Y vehicles with the new Midnight Cherry paint job – a rare new color added to the automaker’s lineup.

Tesla electric vehicle buyers have been waiting for new paint options for a long time.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors. But the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.

Late last year, Tesla announced the first new multi-layered and unveiled them in a new video.

The two new colors are “Midnight Cherry Red” and “Quicksilver.”

Over the last few months, Tesla has brought Model Ys with those colors around Europe for a sort of promotion tour, but deliveries are only starting now.

Tesla announced on Twitter today:

A wild Midnight Cherry appears…



…at a Tesla location near you, starting tomorrow



🌌🍒🚘 pic.twitter.com/QXF3Rvqka7 — Tesla Europe (@tesla_europe) May 5, 2023

Furthermore, Tesla said that the new color is coming to the Middle East later this year.

The automaker has yet to announce the new color coming to North America as it appears that Tesla still only has the capacity to produce it at Gigafactory Berlin.