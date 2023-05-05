 Skip to main content

Tesla teases deliveries of Midnight Cherry Model Y

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | May 5 2023 - 6:50 am PT
0 Comments
Tesla Model Y Midnight Cherry

Tesla is teasing the start of deliveries of Model Y vehicles with the new Midnight Cherry paint job – a rare new color added to the automaker’s lineup.

Tesla electric vehicle buyers have been waiting for new paint options for a long time.

Back in the early days of the Model S, Tesla used to offer a variety of colors. But the automaker decided to streamline options, and it now offers only a handful of color options that have remained the same for the last few years.

CEO Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla finally releasing new colors, but it has been linked to a new “most-advanced paint shop” at Gigafactory Berlin.

The CEO talked about new multi-layered paints:

Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature.

Late last year, Tesla announced the first new multi-layered and unveiled them in a new video.

The two new colors are “Midnight Cherry Red” and “Quicksilver.”

Over the last few months, Tesla has brought Model Ys with those colors around Europe for a sort of promotion tour, but deliveries are only starting now.

Tesla announced on Twitter today:

Furthermore, Tesla said that the new color is coming to the Middle East later this year.

The automaker has yet to announce the new color coming to North America as it appears that Tesla still only has the capacity to produce it at Gigafactory Berlin.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV bui…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: [email protected]

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger