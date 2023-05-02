Kodiak Robotics introduces an autonomous electric Class 8 truck

Autonomous freight technology developer Kodiak Robotics has unveiled an all-electric, self-driving Class 8 truck on display at the ACT Expo this week. The autonomous electric truck is a Peterbilt EV upfitted with Kodiak’s “Driver” sensor-pod technology. Check it out.

Kodiak Robotics was founded in 2018 with the purpose of developing an autonomous technology stack that is purpose-built for long-haul trucks in order to make the freight industry safer and more efficient.

In its progress, Kodiak has been able to establish a unique modular hardware approach that integrates sensors into a holistic sensor-pod structure, optimized for perception and scale. Its self-driving technology is already supporting certain freight customers on highway portions of routes in the southern US, and the company’s software is currently being used to test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the Department of Defense.

Now, Kodiak has implemented its “Driver” autonomous technology stack into an all-electric Class 8 truck – an EV the company is touting as the “first-ever” in terms of size.

Credit: Kodiak Robotics, Inc.



Autonomous electric truck to join Kodiak fleet in 2024

Kodiak Robotics introduced its fifth-generation self-driving sensor technology on an 579EV model truck from Peterbilt. Because Kodiak’s autonomous system is vehicle- and powertrain-agnostic, it says it can easily incorporate it into any and all emerging truck platforms as they become available.

The 579EV is the second truck platform the company is upfitting with its self-driving technology, and it is on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Anaheim, California, this week. Kodiak shared that the upfitted autonomous electric truck can be recharged in three hours, offers 670 horsepower, and has a range of up to 150 miles.

Although the 579EV is designed for short-haul trips, Kodiak says it will serve as a perfect test vehicle as it works bring autonomy to longer-haul EVs in the future. As those EV technologies develop and range expands, the company is confident it will remain well-positioned to integrate its technology. Kodiak Robotics founder and CEO Don Burnette spoke:

We believe that the future of trucking is the combination of electric and autonomous vehicles. Given advancements in battery and fuel cell technologies, achieving zero-emissions trucking will soon be within reach. Kodiak’s work on the Peterbilt Model 579EV will help us gain valuable experience in how to build autonomous electric vehicles, and help us realize that vision. Customers have been long asking for an autonomous electric vehicle and we are delivering on that need.

Looking ahead, Kodiak says it is exploring implementing its Driver sensors into other zero-emissions platforms like hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and “others.” You can check out the company’s Gen-5 autonomous electric truck at ACT Expo this week and the latest Driver sensor-pods in the video below.