InCharge Energy launches three bidirectional DC fast chargers for fleets that help power local grids

Electrified fleet services provider InCharge Energy has launched a new portfolio of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) bidirectional chargers that can not only optimize fleet operations but also help bolster the available energy to local grids.

InCharge Energy is a Southern-California based developer of zero-emission solutions for commercial fleets, offering hardware, software, and specific services to help customers transition to electric vehicles and manage them efficiently.

In March of 2022, InCharge helped support one of the largest deployments of all-electric school buses in California by installing 43 ABB TERRA DC fast chargers to charge the new EV fleet.

While InCharge Energy has prided itself on its ability to equip fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware, the services provider has launched a portfolio of bidirectional chargers of its own that offer some pretty promising capabilities.

The ICE-44 V2X (left) and ICE-22 V2X (right) / Credit: InCharge Energy

The ICE-66 V2X

InCharge Energy’s InControl V2X management software

InCharge’s bidirectional chargers could be a game changer

Earlier today, InCharge Energy unveiled its suite of V2X bidirectional chargers that can not only provide varying levels of charging performance to serve commercial fleets but also offer the potential to qualify for EV grants, thanks to their vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities.

Bidirectional charging is something we’re starting to see implemented on certain passenger EVs like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Ford F-150 Lightning, but there is currently too much red tape and grid infrastructure to navigate through to truly enable V2G in that segment. However, commercial fleets like electric last-mile delivery vans and school buses are an entirely different story.

By sitting in depots most of the day, particularly evenings when demand peaks, commercial EVs can perfectly serve as excess energy supplies that can send power back to their respective grids when needed. InCharge has recognized this potential and delivered three new bidirectional DC fast chargers to serve such a purpose. Per VP of product and services Nikolas Runge:

By introducing the chargers, we are also helping to make V2G technology a reality, which will improve grid sustainability by syncing charging and discharging activity with energy demand. While every fleet in the process of electrification has unique requirements for their charging infrastructure, for seamless charging, all fleets require a charging solution that offers reliability, scalability and durability. InCharge Energy continually ensures that our V2X chargers excel on each of these fronts – and also qualify for certain funding opportunities.

The names of the three new bidirectional chargers correlate with their given charge rates – for example, the ICE-22 V2X delivers up to 22kW of power, expanding up to 66kW on the ICE-66 V2X seen above. InCharge states its new portfolio is supported by its proprietary charging management system called InControl. The platform allows fleet customers to digitally monitor and manage their charging infrastructure alongside vehicle telematics that enable optimized charge scheduling and maintenance. InCharge Energy CTO Cliff Fietzek also spoke:

At InCharge Energy, we continue to innovate tech-forward EV charging solutions with these industry-first V2X chargers, paired with our enhanced InControl charging management software. Our turnkey bidirectional solution not only helps our fleet customers reach their emissions reduction goals, it also provides greater sustainability for local communities. Importantly, the V2X portfolio supports proposed California legislation which looks to establish goals for bidirectional charging in the state and would require new EVs sold in California as of 2027 to have bidirectional charging capability.