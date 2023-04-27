Motiv Power Systems announces next generation of 200-mile-range all-electric, medium-duty trucks

Veteran commercial EV manufacturer Motiv Power Systems has publicly unveiled its latest generation of all-electric trucks designed specifically for medium-duty fleets. Complete with a simplified design that promises more torque and enhanced range thanks to new battery chemistry, Motiv’s latest electric trucks look to expedite the commercial fleet segment’s transition to zero emissions.

Motiv Power Systems is a San Francisco-based commercial EV developer founded in 2009. In its near-fifteen-year run, the company has delivered 2- to 6-ton medium-duty electric trucks and buses, step vans, box trucks, and the charging infrastructure to support them.

To date, the company has deployed over 150 commercial EVs for companies like Cintas and Bimbo Bakeries, tallying over 2.5 million fleet miles across North America. Building off its experience and feedback from previous electric truck generations, Motiv has now developed a new design – complete with a new motor and battery system.

Credit: Motiv Power Systems



Motiv’s new electric trucks feature LFP batteries, high torque

Motiv Power Systems shared details of its latest electric truck design this morning, explaining that the new chassis includes a new patented six-phase motor and controller designed alongside Nidec that produces torque comparable to a Class 8 diesel combustion truck.

The company is also touting that its new electric trucks are faster than any gasoline equivalents from 0-30 mph and 0-60 mph – even with a full 4- to 6-ton payload.

Motiv’s latest generation of trucks also features a new LFP battery system called ONE Aries – the first on the market, according to Motiv. Two module sizes will be available to fleet owners – a base version that offers 150 miles of range and a larger and a three-pack system that offers up to 200 miles of all-electric range – even at its max gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR). Company CEO Tim Krauskopf spoke:

Motiv’s new technology platform tackles key barriers to electrifying a commercial fleet: payload confidence, range anxiety and serviceability concerns. And we’ve done so in collaboration with our customers. The driver holding the wheel every day is our target – and our success at getting them to advocate for Motiv’s EV’s is the best validation for adoption.

Motiv’s new electric trucks are available for purchase now and are expected to begin rolling out to fleet customers in June. you can check out the new patented commercial EV technology up close in the video below.