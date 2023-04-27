 Skip to main content

In a first, a cargo ship strikes an offshore wind turbine

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 27 2023 - 12:26 pm PT
1 Comment

A cargo ship struck an offshore wind turbine at the 330-megawatt (MW) Gode Wind 1 wind farm in the German North Sea.

The 55-turbine Gode 1 offshore wind farm, which is 45 km (28 miles) off the German coast, is owned by Danish wind giant Ørsted.

The general cargo ship is called the Petra L, and it’s flagged in Antigua. The cargo ship was sailing from Szczecin, Poland, to Belgium with 1,500 tons of grain when it hit an offshore wind turbine at Gode Wind 1 at around 6 p.m. on April 24.

The German water police reported that it sustained massive damage in the form of a 3-by-5-meter hole on its starboard side. The ship reported water ingress but was able to make it to port at Emden, Germany, on April 25. No one was injured.

A spokesperson for Ørsted said [via Offshore Energy]:

On 24 April, a cargo ship collided with a wind turbine at Orsted’s Gode Wind 1 offshore wind farm. No persons were injured in the incident. Further investigations have already been launched. The cargo ship itself did not directly contact the maritime surveillance, but Orsted’s in-house control center has documented the incident. The offshore wind turbine involved has been taken out of operation for further investigation.

This is apparently the first time a cargo ship has hit a wind farm, and the incident is now under investigation by local authorities, who don’t yet know what caused the collision. They will work to determine whether any safety protocols were breached.

Check out a video of a German news report about the collision below:

Read more: A big offshore wind company is building a fish farm inside a turbine’s foundation

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Green Energy

Green Energy
Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, …
EGEB Offshore wind power

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at [email protected] Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.