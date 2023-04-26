Quick Charge Podcast: April 26, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla makes its controversial Yoke steering wheel an option with a $250 premium
- Tesla advances Powerwall pilot project with German electric company
- Tesla Cybertruck sighting brings doubt about design – what do you think?
- Why Tesla should deliver its new Roadster electric supercar
- Global electric car sales’ ‘explosive growth’ – in numbers
- Fisker Ocean deliveries are now days away in Europe, but US customers will have to wait
- Kia and Honda raise EV production targets as the market heats up
- VinFast secures another $2.5 billion in funding, led by $1B from VinGroup’s chairperson alone
- Pony.ai permitted to expand robotaxi rides in China without a safety monitor present
- Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, injecting $1.5B to meet SiC chip demand for EVs
