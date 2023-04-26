Tesla Cybertruck sighting brings doubt about design – what do you think?

A new Tesla Cybertruck sighting seems to bring more doubt about the electric pickup truck’s design. What do you think?

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, the design was certainly polarizing.

Some loved the boldness and willingness to try to reimagine what a pickup truck could look like, but many were also unimpressed by the design.

As someone with a finger on the pulse of the EV and Tesla community, I feel like Cybertruck’s design grew on many people. Also, 1.5 million reservations is undeniable.

But we still only had somewhat of a limited view of the pickup truck, and its design is still evolving a bit, so people’s opinions are changing.

A new Cybertruck beta prototype sighting in California seems to have brought some doubt to some Tesla fans (via Reddit):

Based on the comments on the sightings, it appears that many people are concerned by the front-end of the Cybertruck. It looks a bit short and rounded on this sighting:

It might just be the angle of the picture and the reflection on the right side of the front-fascia, but it’s hard to tell.

What do you think about the Cybertruck’s design?

Tesla is trying to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer for deliveries starting at the end of Q3.

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I think we just have not seen enough of the truck in different lighting and angles, so it is still surprising people change their opinion with every sighting of the pre-production version. Yes, I agree that in some angles it looks front heavy, but I don’t dislike it; I think it looks aggressive.

But what do you think? I am curious to see the results of my very scientific poll above.