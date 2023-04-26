 Skip to main content

GEM adds solar panel option to its popular low speed electric vehicles

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Apr 26 2023 - 1:25 pm PT
1 Comment
GEM solar vehicle

WAEV, the maker of the popular GEM neighborhood electric vehicle, has just announced a new solar panel option that turns the roof of its EVs into a convenient energy source.

GEM’s electric vehicles are one of the most popular Low Speed Vehicles in the US, a class of small and efficient vehicles designed to operate in urban areas and wherever larger full-size cars are unnecessary.

As all-electric vehicles, they are powered by EV batteries and generally require a connection to a wall outlet for recharging.

The new monocrystalline solar panel module announced today is an optional accessory that mounts to the vehicle’s roof and helps charge the GEM’s lead acid or lithium battery, depending on the model.

As WAEV engineering director Joe Kenney commented:

This Earth Month, we’re introducing a new solar panel option to power GEM electric vehicles with renewable energy. Sustainability has been at the core of GEM for more than 20 years and we’re dedicated to providing our customers – both individuals and businesses – with more sustainable ways to move.

The company hasn’t released exact specs on the power rating of the solar panel modules, but did share estimated range impacts for various models.

For example, depending on the model of GEM, WAEV expects the solar accessory to add between 4.3 to 12.4 miles (6.9 to 20 km) of range per day.

Solar panels on conventional electric cars rarely add this much range, largely due to the higher power motors used in full-size electric vehicles. With more powerful motors, the same amount of energy generated by modestly-sized solar panels simply can’t go as far.

But LSVs like the GEM have smaller motors that only propel them up to 25 mph (40 km/h). Because of this, they are much more efficient and thus can turn the same amount of solar-generator electricity into much longer driving range.

We’ve seen solar panels employed on other LSVs like the Mark 2 Solar from Wink Motors, which we tested out last month in New York City.

These types of solar-powered LSVs generally don’t receive their entire charge from the sun, but rather use a solar panel as a form of range extender. The vehicles can still be plugged into conventional electrical outlets for a primary charge.

Low Speed Vehicles, often referred to as Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEVs) or microcars, offer a host of benefits that contribute to a more sustainable and convenient mode of transportation within local communities.

As eco-friendly alternatives to conventional gasoline-powered vehicles, NEVs produce zero emissions, helping to reduce air pollution and promote cleaner air quality.

Their compact size and low-speed operation make them ideal for navigating tight spaces and crowded streets, which also helps to create a safer environment for pedestrians and cyclists sharing the road.

In addition to their environmental advantages, NEVs boast lower operating and maintenance costs, resulting in significant savings for owners. Their quiet operation also helps to reduce noise pollution.

While still few in number in the US, NEVs are a growing segment of the transportation industry. Advances like roof-mounted solar panels for these efficient electric vehicles may help spur increased adoption by reducing the frequency of charge stops.

GEM Neighborhood EV
Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Solar Electric Vehicles

Solar Electric Vehicles
Neighborhood Electric Vehicle

Neighborhood Electric Vehicle
GEM

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at [email protected], or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!