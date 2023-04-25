Lucid shares another look at its upcoming Gravity SUV as it begins public road testing [Video]

Drivers in the US might want to start keeping their eyes open for a new EV while out on the road, because they may soon catch a glimpse of Lucid’s long-teased Gravity SUV. The American automaker shared a development update today announcing that public road testing is now underway, sharing two new images of the all-electric SUV alongside a quick video teaser.

Despite what little Lucid Motors ($LCID) has shared about its second model, the hype surrounding the Gravity SUV remains strong. It could be a US thing, as we are an automotive culture that consistently leans large in terms of vehicle size, but perhaps Lucid has also dangled the carrot just far enough in front of EV enthusiasts to keep us all intrigued.

We haven’t seen much of the Gravity since Lucid shared some of its most revealing images of the SUV this past fall, ahead of “reservations in early 2023” we are still waiting on (there is a waitlist, however).

In December, we learned that Panasonic Energy would be erecting a new facility in the US to support the lithium-ion battery production for both the Air sedan and Gravity SUV under a new multi-year partnership with Lucid Motors.

Even during Lucid’s Q4 report, we were surprised how little mention there was of Gravity. Today, Lucid has shared its latest development update ahead of the Gravity’s planned “landing” in 2024.

Credit: Lucid Motors

Lucid promises Gravity will deliver more range than any SUV

According to a short but sweet development update from Lucid Motors this morning, the Gravity SUV has officially begun public testing on US roads, entering its next phase of development en route toward scaled production at the automaker’s expanding AMP-1 facility in Arizona.

Lucid Group CEO and CTO Peter Rawlinson spoke to the progress, and what future owners can soon expect to see on the SUV:

I am excited to see the Gravity SUV moving forward so quickly in its development, as it builds upon everything this company has achieved thus far and drives further advancements of our in-house technology to create a luxury electric SUV like none other. The Lucid Air redefined the sedan category, and as our technology continues to evolve and lead the market, we are in a place where the Gravity is positioned to change the world of SUVs.

Lucid has stated the Gravity will drive like a sports car and include seating for seven passengers and their gear comfortably, all while delivering more electric range than any SUV on the market. Given Lucid’s technology and range efficiency, we’d wager the Gravity will offer more range than nearly any EV on the market, not just SUVs… well, except the Air sedan.

Check out the quick look at the Gravity SUV in action in the video below: