Want to test drive a Lucid Air? Here’s your chance during a 40-plus city ‘Dream Ahead Tour’

It has now been close to two years since Lucid Motors began rolling its flagship Air sedan off its assembly lines. We were lucky enough to attend Lucid’s launch event and got to test drive the Dream Edition Air. However, even as Lucid’s footprint grows in the US, many consumers have not even seen an Air up close, let alone driven one. Beginning this month, Lucid Group is going on tour with the Air to give US consumers a chance to experience it for themselves.

Lucid Motors ($LCID) entered 2023 following a promising fourth quarter, relaying enough liquidity to operate through 2024. With all versions of its flagship Air sedan in production, the American EV automaker remains focused on expanding its AMP-1 footprint in Arizona to support the incoming assembly of its second model – the Gravity SUV.

At the same time, Lucid continues to expand its network of showrooms called Studios, offering consumers in major cities a closer look at its EVs alongside the opportunity for test drives. Lucid’s current presence of 31 Studio locations in North America is nice, but not nearly a large enough net to engage with a majority of US consumers – especially those outside of major metropolitan areas.

To combat this, Lucid is hitting the road across the US with the “Dream Ahead Tour,” offering test drives of the Air sedan in tons of cities where it has yet to set up shop. Here’s the current schedule.

The schedule for Lucid’s “Dream Ahead Tour.” Where’s your nearest city? / Credit: Lucid Group

Lucid kicks off its “Dream Ahead” test drive tour today

Per Lucid Group, its 40+ city tour begins at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach, Florida, today and will continue into November of this year.

Lucid states the 2023 Dream Ahead Tour has been designed as an opportunity to showcase the Air’s industry-leading performance to consumers across the US who likely have not had the chance to experience it yet.

When the tour comes to each given city listed above, consumers will have the opportunity to test drive a number of different Lucid Air models, including the 516-mile range Grand Touring.

In addition to the scheduled tour stops, Lucid shared plans for Studio pop-ups across the US as well. That will begin later this month at the Houston Galleria in Texas. Keep an eye out for the Dream Ahead Tour, and if it comes to a city near you, we definitely recommend taking a Lucid Air for a test drive.