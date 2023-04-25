Aventon upgrades Sinch.2 folding electric bike with torque sensor, turn signals, more

Aventon has been busy bringing its latest tech upgrades to most of the electric bikes in its lineup. The latest model getting the futuristic treatment is the Aventon Sinch.2 folding fat tire electric bike.

Now on its second generation after launching early last year (or technically the third generation if you count the 2020 Sinch before it became easily step-through-able), the new Aventon Sinch.2 carries a number of key upgrades.

Many of the parts will sound familiar to those that have followed similar upgrades on Aventon’s other refreshes.

One of the flashiest upgrades is the inclusion of new turn signals as part of the frame-embedded tail lights. I’ve been a huge fan of these tail lights as I’ve seen them rolled out on the new Aventon Aventure and Pace 500, as they are equal parts rearward enough and widely spaced enough to actually work well as turn signals – something we don’t often see on other e-bikes with narrowly spaced turn signals.

Aventon Sinch.2 gets a torque sensor

The Sinch.2 also comes with a new torque sensor to give it the most responsive pedal assist possible. The included torque sensor means that when you pedal the bike in one of the four new pedal assist levels, it will provide an intuitive amount of power based on how hard you pedal.

Most electric bikes in this price range still use cadence-based sensors that tend to feel both laggy and lurchy when they finally kick in. Torque sensors are widely praised for a much more natural pedaling experience.

If you only use your throttle, a torque sensor won’t mean much to you. But if you like to pedal your e-bikes – and especially if you like to pedal at a leisurely pace – then you’ll love the benefits of a torque sensor.

There are a number of other upgrades on the bike as well, including smoother welds, a more relaxed handlebar angle with new aluminum riser, a shifter-integrated throttle on the right handlebar, upgraded 300 lumen headlight, updated 3-piece 52t crank, and the bike even comes standard with a fender set as well as a rear rack rated for up to 55 lbs (25 kgs).

All of those fancy accessories like baskets and carriers will cost extra, though the prices appear to be reasonable compared to many other e-bike companies that charge an arm and a leg for a simple basket.

The 68 lb (31 kg) e-bike can support a maximum payload of 300 lb (136 kg). It includes an 8-speed Shimano transmission, mechanical disc brakes, 20″ x 4″ gumwall tires, Velo saddle, and a 3A fast charger.

The 48V 14Ah battery offers 672 Wh of capacity, which Aventon rates for up to 55 miles (88 km) of range on pedal assist or up to 22 miles (35 km) of range on throttle-only operation.

The rear motor is rated for 500W of continuous power and 750W of peak power. Priced at $1,799, the Sinch.2 launched for pre-orders starting today. It is available in two colors of Sapphire and Quicksilver.

Electrek’s Take

Oooh, I love that Sapphire colorway!

I also love most everything about these upgrades. The turn signals, the torque sensor, the included rack/fenders… sing it, sister!

The only head scratcher to me is why Aventon would stick with the mechanical disc brakes? Everything else here is so premium. The mechanical brakes are the one last vestige of early 2020’s e-bikes. Side note: Wow, it’s amazing how much difference a couple years makes in the e-bike industry.

At $1,799, this still feels like a very nice e-bike, but I would have loved to see those juice brakes at this price. Even so, I’m sure this is going to be a hit for those looking for a classier folding fat tire e-bike, which itself is a booming category.