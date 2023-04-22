Quick Charge Podcast: April 22, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla launches new Model Y RWD in Canada to get access to up to $12,000 in incentives
- Tesla gives update on its game-changing 4680 battery cell
- Tesla increases Model S/X prices, but adds 3 years of free Supercharging
- Audi A8 EV will be the brand’s most powerful model with leading range and digital interior
- Rivian announces ‘big’ towing update coming along with a slew of new features to look forward to
- GMC Hummer EV is an authentic off-roader with new 3X trim and up to 355 miles range
- Toyota CEO admits it will need to act urgently to keep up in the Chinese EV market
- Canada lures Volkswagen’s new battery plant north by matching billions in subsidies offered by US
- CA hits EV target ahead of schedule. It’s not the first place to do so, and won’t be the last
- Chile’s president aims to nationalize world’s largest lithium supply
- StoreDot’s ultrafast batteries will be installed in VinFast EVs in 2025
- First drive (and sleepover) in the all-electric Winnebago eRV2 [Video]
