StoreDot’s ultrafast batteries will be installed in VinFast EVs in 2025

StoreDot, makers of ultrafast Tesla-like 4680 cells, today announced that it’s partnering with VinES Energy Solutions to develop extreme fast charging (XFC) battery cells that will be installed into VinFast EVs.

VinFast vehicles will immediately adopt the first generation of this XFC battery cell when they become commercially available in 2025.

VinES – like VinFast – is a member company of Vingroup, the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam. VinES specializes in researching, developing, and manufacturing advanced Li-ion batteries for mobility and energy storage.

StoreDot and VinES will jointly research, develop, and offer XFC battery cells in different form factors in order to prepare for mass production and supply.

StoreDot will license and share its XFC technology, and VinES will provide its experience with multiple form factor development, manufacturing, validation, and global supply chain network.

Pham Thuy Linh, CEO of VinES, said:

With the XFC technology, we believe it will offer improved customer experience, provide cost savings, and remove charging time anxiety entirely.

In January 2022, VinFast was the lead investor in StoreDot’s Series D funding round of up to $80 million. StoreDot’s strategic investors also include Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, Samsung, and TDK.

In January 2023, StoreDot announced that it’s opening a research facility in Irvine, California – its first in the US. The new lab facility will be used to speed up StoreDot’s development of semi-solid battery technology and battery material research.

The Israeli company’s first lab is in Herzliya, Israel, and it has manufacturing facilities in China and Korea. It says it’s on track to meet its 2024 target of mass-producing “100in5” cells that will be able to deliver at least 100 miles of range in five minutes of charging.

Photo: StoreDot

