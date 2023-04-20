Ford F-150 Lightning finally joins European market, beginning sales in EV-centric Norway

Citing a massive consumer demand overseas, Ford is expanding its ultra-popular F-150 Lightning to markets outside the US for the first time, beginning in Norway. Ford says it will kick off its entry to Europe with a limited number of F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Editions, equipped to handle Norway’s snowy terrain, as you’ll see in the images and video below.

Even as a nascent EV model, Ford has an absolute home run on its hands with the F-150 Lightning – an all-electric version of the best-selling truck for nearly 50 years – and it knows it. After almost immediately selling out in the US, Ford bolstered Lightning production as part of a $50 billion global investment to expedite electrification.

In early March, Ford announced it is now tripling F-150 Lightning production this year at its Rouge electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan. The Lightning’s older, all-electric sibling, the Mustang Mach-E, will also see a doubling of production in 2023.

Unlike the F-150 Lightning, Ford’s Mustang crossover EV has expanded to 39 global markets, including Norway, where it reigned as a best seller in 2021, and remains a top-five vehicle in the country since. Today, Ford announced the Mach-E will soon be joined by the F-150 Lightning in Norway, as the American automaker looks to expand its all-electric lineup across Europe.

Credit: Ford Motor Co.







Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to Norway. Yes, Norway!

Beginning today, Ford is opening up the opportunity for customers in Norway to apply to purchase one of a limited number of F-150 Lightning Lariat Launch Edition EVs. Norway sits as a relatively small country, but it is one on the global forefront of sustainability and zero-emissions, establishing itself as a hub for early and saturated EV adoption.

As of January 2023, nearly 21% of all vehicles in Norway are BEVs and 80% of new vehicle sales are electric. According to the American automaker, one of the EV models Norwegians have been publicly longing for is the F-150 Lightning, and Ford is answering the call. Ford Norway managing director Per Gunnar elaborated:

In my 25 years at Ford, I’ve never seen anything like the passion and demand I’m seeing from drivers right now to get behind the wheel of our F-150 Lightning. I’ve had customers literally banging on my door and pleading for us to bring the electric pickup to Norway. F-150 Lightning is the perfect match for many customers in Norway – uniquely capable of quenching our thirst for adventure while embracing our passion for protecting the environment.

As its first market entry into Europe, the F-150 Lightning will go on sale as a single configuration in Norway – the Lariat Launch Edition with Ford’s Super Crew Cab body and Antimatter Blue exterior paint (pictured above). The electric pickups will be sold across Ford’s network of over 70 authorized dealers in Norway.

Nordic customers can now apply for the opportunity for a “limited number” of the F-150 Lightning Lariats. We’ve asked Ford to clarify just how many available pickups the term “limited” entails, but we have yet to hear back. Ford says deliveries are expected to begin in 2024. Watch the truck dominate the snowy terrain of Norway below: