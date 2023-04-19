Hertz is bringing 4,000 rental EVs to Atlanta, including Teslas

Hertz is rolling out its EV fleets to cities across the US in a program called Hertz Electrifies, and it’s chosen Atlanta as its latest city.

Atlanta is already home to Hertz’s third-largest EV fleet in the US, which is now going to expand significantly through Hertz Electrifies.

The car rental giant is going to bring up to an additional 4,000 rental EVs to Atlanta – including Tesla, Polestar, and GM models – for leisure and business customers and also for Uber rideshare drivers. Hertz and Uber have a partnership in which the platform’s drivers can rent EVs.

Hertz is also going to partner with BP to support the installation of up to eight public DC fast chargers at its Hertz Uber Rental and EV Charging Location near Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Hertz Electrifies, which has already launched in Denver and Houston, is bringing EV fleets to US cities and supporting the buildout of EV charging infrastructure.

The company is also creating educational and training opportunities and engaging with local organizations to extend electrification to underserved communities as part of the program. In Atlanta’s case, it’s donating a Chevy Bolt and providing EV educational and training materials to Atlanta College and Career Academy so the school can incorporate EV technology into its auto servicing curriculum.

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens said:

The City of Atlanta wants 100% clean energy for 100% of Atlantans by 2035, and public-private partnerships like the Hertz Electrifies Atlanta initiative will help us move closer to our goal. This initiative will help ensure our students have access to a high-growth industry and be part of our green energy future.

Photo: Hertz

