Scania launches first all-electric standard car transporter with eight-car capacity

Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania is expanding its zero-emission lineup by introducing the first Scania P 25 all-electric auto transporter. The 42-ton electric vehicle hauler could play a critical role in cutting emissions from the transportation industry.

Scania has emerged as a leading global heavy-duty truck and bus manufacturer with over 120 years of experience.

The company took a massive leap forward, rolling out its first 100% battery electric truck designed for city use in 2020. The heavy-duty electric truck featured a range of up to 250km (roughly 155 miles) on a full charge.

The release of its first regional long-haul electric truck last June with six batteries (624 kWh) delivering 217 miles of range sparked a new era as Scania transitioned to a new range of heavy-duty EV trucks.

Scania is even partnering with rival commercial truck makers Volvo Trucks and Daimler to build and operate a public electric vehicle charging network across Europe to ease the transition to zero-emission commercial travel. The group aims to install at least 1,700 fossil-free chargers.

The company has expanded electrification to several different areas of its business, pioneering new paths with the first electric timber truck and, more recently, Sweden’s largest 66-ton EV truck.

With a goal of reaching a 50% electric share of total sales while achieving CO2 neutrality by 2030, Scania is moving quickly, introducing its first purely electric vehicle hauler Thursday.

ARS Altmann all-electric Scania P25 vehicle hauler (Source: Scania)

Scania’s first 100% electric vehicle hauler put to work

Scania has delivered what it’s calling the world’s first battery-electric auto hauler to Bavaria-based logistics firm ARS Altmann Automobillogistik.

The logistics giant is already using the 230 kWh Scania P 25 all-electric transport for distribution. Product manager for electric mobility at Scania, Thiemo Freyer, explained:

Up to eight cars can be transported with this truck, without being too long or too tall. With a total combination weight of up to 42 tons (the maximum allowed in Germany), the electric Scania can be fully charged in less than 90 minutes at a maximum of 130 kWh (CCS 2).

As a result, the electric truck can be charged in full as the cars are unloaded and loaded for their next destination.

So far, logistics drivers are loving the new electric trucks. Manfred Rakoczi, one of the new drivers from ARS, said:

The first impressions of the truck are tremendous! The handling is very good and compared to the diesel it is lively.

Scania is using its battery electric trucks for a wide range of applications to reduce emissions in critical areas such as mining, construction, and hauling.

The company also offers a turn-key solution for customers looking to cut emissions with electric vehicles that includes charging hardware and software (including installation), financing and insurance, and tailored services to maximize uptime and productivity.

Electrek’s Take

With transportation being the fastest-growing source of emissions, Scania is on a mission to change that with its battery-electric zero-emission commercial solutions.

Several automakers have also introduced the idea of using heavy-duty electric trucks to haul vehicles, including Nissan in a partnership with Nikola and Tesla with the semi-electric truck.

Now there is no reason to use an environmentally polluting diesel truck to transport zero-emission EVs as the industry looks toward a sustainable future.