Norway’s largest electric truck is a 66t monster that will cut out 156 tons of CO2 annually

Scania AB, a Swedish commercial automotive manufacturer, has delivered Norway’s largest electric truck. The 66-ton mammoth will transport around 120,000 tonnes of lime annually, reducing emissions on the route by 156 tons.

With over 120 years of experience, Scania has grown to become a leading heavy truck and bus manufacturer. Scania is under the Traton Group brand portfolio, a subsidiary of Volkswagen.

In 2020, the company introduced its first battery-electric truck designed for urban areas. Scania has since grown its lineup with a wide range of electric trucks, buses, and electrified power solutions.

The company revealed its first regional long-haul electric truck last June, a single-axle tractor loaded with six batteries (624 kWh) and 217 miles range (350 km) as part of its new range of heavy-duty electric trucks with enhanced range, power, and charging ability.

Furthermore, Scania (and MAN, another Traton Group name) partnered with rivals Volvo Group and Daimler Trucks to install and operate a public charging network for heavy-duty electric long-haul trucks in Europe.

The official name of the joint venture is Milence, and it aims to install at least 1,700 “high-performance fossil-free” chargers on and near highways throughout Europe.

Scania is aiming for 10% of its total vehicle sales to be electric by 2025 and 50% by 2030, including in all areas of business, such as construction, mining, long-haulage, and timber trucks.

The company has already made a name for itself, delivering the world’s first electric timber truck in Sweden last July that can haul 80 tons. Now, Scania is pioneering a new area.

Scania P 45 66-ton electric truck (source: Scania)

Scania delivers Norway’s largest electric truck

Scania delivered Norway’s largest electric truck earlier this month, a P 45 with three axles and 300 kWh battery capacity from nine batteries.

The electric Scania P 45, weighing 64 tons, will be used in regular operations in Northern Europe’s largest active limestone quarry, the Verdalskalk limestone quarry in Verdal, Norway.

Each year the electric truck will transport around 120,000 tons of lime from the quarry to the port for shipment, saving 58,800 liters of fossil fuel consumption and cutting CO2 emissions by 156 tons.

Along with fewer emissions, residents along the 20 km transport route will hear less noise with a nearly silent electric truck.

Tony Sandberg, the director pilot partner at Scania, said:

Norway is a pioneering country for transport solutions with a focus on reducing climate impact, and I am sure that we will deliver more Pilot Partner vehicles to Norway.

Scania says the truck will charge at Verdalskalks port facility and will be maintained at Scania’s facility in Verdal. Service technicians have already learned about the new electric truck and associated equipment.