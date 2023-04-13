This US company made an autonomous robot that installs solar panels

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Nasdaq: STRC and STRCW) plans to commercially launch its autonomous robot that installs solar panels in 2024 after achieving final validation for the US Department of Energy (DOE).

The project, which began in 2021, is officially called the Outdoor Autonomous Manipulation of Photovoltaic Panels (O-AMPP), and the US DOE awarded it $1.9 million from the Solar Energy Technologies Office.

During the field trial, Sarcos worked with builder Mortenson, lift company JLG Industries, solar tracker firm Array Technologies, and engineering and product development firm Pratt Miller at a Mortenson project site.

The Sarcos Robotic Solar Module Installation Solution consists of an autonomous working vehicle featuring the Guardian XM intelligent manipulator robot and an autonomous delivery vehicle that optimizes the flow of solar panels from delivery to installation. The system delivers, detects, lifts, and places solar panels using computer vision and AI software.

Sarcos says the O-AMPP system can reduce the time it takes to construct a new solar farm by almost 40%.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), annual solar installations will need to increase by 60% between now and 2030 in order to meet the Biden administration’s climate targets of solar supplying 30% of US electricity generation by 2030.

The SEIA estimates that an anticipated workforce expansion of nearly 900,000 new workers will be needed to meet that goal. The US solar industry employed approximately 230,000 workers in 2020. That means there’s a potentially large worker shortfall, so robotic technology can help fill that gap and prevent solar rollout slowdown.

Check out the video below to see O-AMPP in action:

Photo: Sarcos Technology and Robotics

