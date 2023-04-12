Exclusive: Tesla is about to launch Powerwall 3

Tesla is preparing to launch Powerwall 3, the third generation of its home battery pack, according to information obtained by Electrek.

In 2015, when launching its Tesla Energy division, Tesla launched the first generation of the Powerwall, and it quickly became by far the most popular home battery pack in the residential market.

Shortly after, Tesla launched Powerwall 2, a new version of the residential battery pack with more energy and power capacity.

It also features a sleeker and more squared design:

Tesla has been installing it with nearly every single solar installation and other solar installers, like Sunrun, have also adopted the product as the company ramped up the production capacity to over 4,000 units per week.

In 2021, Tesla launched Powerwall Plus, which includes a new inverter and higher power output.

Each of these iterations has helped Tesla hone the product, which has quickly become the main product people think about when thinking about residential energy storage.

Last year, Electrek reported on an internal meeting at Tesla where Seth Winger, senior manager of solar products engineering at Tesla, confirmed that the company was preparing to launch new home energy products.

Now we learn that Tesla is about to launch Powerwall 3.

Electrek has obtained confirmation that Tesla has applied with some electric utilities to have a new product named Powerwall 3 approved as certified equipment for connection with those electric utilities.

Unfortunately, the new specs or features are not listed in the new certification, but based on what Winger said last year, we should expect three main upgrades:

Easier installations

Better aesthetic

Higher performance

Considering Tesla Powerwall 3 is already certified by a handful of electric utilities, we expect the product to be launched soon.

Electrek’s Take

What can we expect from a Powerwall 3?

Tesla has consistently increased the power output of the Powerwall, but it hasn’t increased the capacity from 13.5 kWh since Powerwall 2 in 2016.

It would be nice for Tesla to improve on that front, but it’s not necessary since the product is stackable, though most installs include two Powerwalls, so it could make sense to try to make those work with a single device.

Throughout all energy products, Tesla has been focusing on making them easier, faster, and cheaper to install, so we can expect that with the Powerwall 3.

What would you like to see in Powerwall 3? Let us know in the comment section below. And if you know anything about the product, you can reach out at fred@electrek.com.