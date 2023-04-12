This Chevy dealership’s rooftop solar could power 750 homes

A Chevy dealership in Florida has launched an onsite rooftop solar array that will generate more than 1 GWh of electricity per year – here’s why that’s smarter than ever now.

Chevy dealership’s new rooftop solar array

Dimmitt Chevrolet in Clearwater, Florida, tapped into federal tax incentives to install a 730 kW onsite rooftop solar array consisting of more than 2,000 panels in partnership with solar firm Energy Services of America (ESA). The Chevy dealership is expecting its rooftop solar to provide 100% of its power needs, and it will get back all the capital it invested in under five years as a result of energy savings.

It’s one of the largest solar installations on a US auto dealership to date, and it will offset about 156 metric tons of CO2 emissions.

Lawrence Dimmitt III, Dimmitt Chevrolet’s owner, said:

This is a major step toward our goal of becoming a more sustainable and environmentally friendly business. As we continue to add more EV options for customers, our electricity use will continue go up. It just makes sense to invest in clean energy.

Dimmitt Chevrolet also has more than 20 EV charging stations.

Electrek’s Take

Looks like Dimmitt Chevrolet is just ahead of the curve here, in light of today’s new emissions rules announcement from the EPA today. Seeing how the EPA projects its strict new emissions rules will result in a US EV market share of about 60% by 2030 and 67% by 2032, pretty much every dealership would be wise to do what this Florida dealership just did.

Dimmitt Chevrolet, I like how “Shop Electric” is prominent on your website, but you will definitely want to prominently note the $7,500 federal tax credit that applies to your EVs like Tesla’s website does, as that’s an incentive to sell cars. Just like investing in a big solar rooftop array, that would be a smart business move.

