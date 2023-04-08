 Skip to main content

A dramatic new EPA rule will force up to 60% of new US car sales to be EVs in just 7 years

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Apr 8 2023 - 9:27 am PT
12 Comments
Ford Lightning orders
The F-150 Lightning Lariat, which will see a price increase / Credit: Ford Motor Co.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is expected to make a groundbreaking announcement this week that will make the majority of new US car sales EVs by 2032, according to a breaking New York Times scoop.

The EPA’s impactful new rule and EVs

The EPA’s administrator, Michael S. Regan, is expected to announce proposed limits on tailpipe emissions on Wednesday in Detroit. The Times noted that its sources “spoke on condition of anonymity because the information had not been made public.”

It will be the federal government’s most aggressive climate legislation yet, and will make the US a world leader in the efforts to cut transportation emissions.

The requirements will be some of the world’s most stringent auto pollution limits, thus ensuring that EVs make up between 54-60% of all new cars sold in the US by 2030, with that figure rising to 64-67% of new car sales by 2032. This beats President Joe Biden’s earlier goal of having 50% of new cars sold be EVs by 2030.

Only 5.8% of all vehicles sold last year in the US were electric, so this new rule is going to represent a “quantum leap,” as the Times puts it, for the country.

The proposed regulation will go through a public comment period and may be altered by the government before it’s finalized.

Electrek’s Take

This EPA rule will be rightfully celebrated by climate change activists and people who generally care about the fate of our planet. But the Biden administration is definitely throwing down the gauntlet for traditional automakers, and they will have no choice but to accept the challenge.

This will also create urgency for those installing EV chargers, those responsible for updating the grid, and the mineral procurement sector for EV batteries.

The Times rightly notes that this regulation will almost certainly be challenged legally, and it will become a hot-button issue in the 2024 presidential campaign. A future administration could also undo or weaken it.

It won’t be an easy transition – there will be supply chain issues, technical challenges, and labor and skills issues, to note just a few things, seeing how it’s no less than a complete radical transformation of the US automotive sector.

But we at Electrek celebrate this EPA rule, as it’s exactly what’s needed to speed up the US electrification transition. Traditional automakers will have no choice but to jump on the EV bandwagon.

Photo: Ford Motor Co.

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

GM

GM

GM designs and manufactures a few electric vehic…
Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles
Ford General Motors EPA EVs

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.