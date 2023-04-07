Wheel-E Podcast: Luna’s Talaria dirt bike, new SUPER73s, MetaBeast & more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes Luna Cycle bringing in a “Sur-Ron killer” known as the Talaria, SONDORS launching its own Sur-Ron styled off-road yet street-legal bikes, new electric bikes from FUELL and SUPER73, and lots more.

The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.

As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.

We have a special guest this week, Founder and CEO of Luna Cycle, Eric Hicks, who will join us to discuss the new “Sur-Ron killer” that Luna just started offering in the US.

After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:

We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 11 a.m. ET (or the video after ~12 a.m. ET):