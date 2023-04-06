Cut gas and oil use with RYOBI’s 42-inch zero turn electric riding mower at $3,499 in New Green Deals

Riding mowers have long been the tool of choice for larger yards, and have also long been a gas-guzzling and maintenance-ridden machine. Well, RYOBI’s 42-inch 100Ah zero turn riding mower aims to change that. It can cut up to three acres on a single charge and doesn’t have any noisy motors, smelly exhaust, or troubling maintenance to take care of. Right now, you can pick up the 42-inch mower for $3,499 at Home Depot, which is $1,500 under its typical $4,999 going rate there. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Are you still using gas and oil to mow? It’s time to stop

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a wide range of outdoor yard tools on sale to help kick gas and oil out of your weekly routine. Our top pick is the RYOBI 42-inch 100Ah Zero Turn Cordless Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $3,499 shipped. Down from a normal $4,999 going rate at Home Depot, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. In fact, our last mention of a similar system was $4,099 back in March, though that model did have a bagging system attachment which added to the overall value.

If you’re still having to fill a riding mower (or walk-behind mower) with gas weekly, then it’s time to stop that bad habit. RYOBI’s riding mower ditches both gas and oil, as well as air filters, spark plugs, and noisy engines, for a cordless electric experience. Since there’s no engine, the noise is reduced, really, to just that of the spinning blades. On top of that, there’s built-in headlights so you can mow day or night, and it’s even all-weather so you can keep going even when the rain comes. Being a zero-turn, you won’t have to worry about obstacles when mowing either as it can simply spin around anything in its path. Do keep in mind that this model has lead-acid batteries, however, so it won’t be quite as easy to service as the newer lithium-ion models, though that does allow it to come in at a much lower price.

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500

Segway is now offering its latest SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a well-timed spring discount to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our previous Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,499.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag. It’s $9 under our previous December discount from last year and amounts to $500 in overall savings.

Pick up Greenworks’ 21-inch 48V cordless electric mower with four 4Ah batteries for $500

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 48V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $499.99 shipped. Down from $576, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. In fact, it’s the best deal since it hit $390 back in November of last year, for further comparison. This is really the all-out bundle for mowing your yard without any gas or oil here. You’ll not only get the standard 48V 21-inch cordless mower, but also four 4Ah batteries. The fact that there’s four instead of the normal two means you’ll get up to 70 minutes of runtime on a single charge here, which should be more than enough to tackle most yards before the batteries die. On top of that, this mower is self-propelled, and is rear-wheel drive. It also has a 4-in-1 clipping management system that does mulch, rear bagging, side discharge, and even a turbo button for leaf pickup.

