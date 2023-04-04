 Skip to main content

Elon Musk hypes up Tesla Cybertruck production

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Apr 4 2023 - 9:56 am PT
28 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck lidar sensor

Elon Musk is hyping up Tesla Cybertruck production as some still hold on to hope that Tesla might be underpromising to overdeliver.

The Cybertruck production program is being closely followed by the industry as it is likely the most important new electric vehicle to launch this year.

With over 1.5 million reservations and Tesla’s incredible track record in building electric vehicles in high volume, it is expected to be a game changer in the young but important electric pickup truck market.

We have been tracking the production program closely, including actual production equipment specific to Cybertruck coming to Gigafactory Texas, a Cybertruck body at Gigafactory Texas, and more recently, Cybertruck Beta prototypes being spotted testing on the road.

Recently, we have also noted a ramp-up in job listings related to Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas.

Now CEO Elon Musk is adding to the expectations. This weekend, the CEO said that he walked the Cybertruck production line in Austin, and he was impressed:

Musk added that the production line “feels like the future” without elaborating.

Officially, Tesla is planning to start production of the Cybertruck this summer. That’s the only official timeline, but some Tesla fans believe that the automaker might be underpromising and that the automaker could be bringing the electric pickup truck to production sooner.

Musk’s new comment reignited that feeling in some fans.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t share that feeling, but that’s not even the point. The start of production could be this summer or a little sooner, but it won’t change anything.

Even if things go smoothly, and they rarely do, I think Tesla will likely deliver fewer than 10,000 Cybertrucks this year and fewer than 150,000 trucks next year.

That’s just a drop in the bucket toward its 1 million reservations.

