Tesla significantly ramps up hiring for Cybertruck production

Tesla has significantly ramped up its hiring effort for Cybertruck production, which is just a few months away.

The Cybertruck production program is being closely followed by the industry as it is likely the most important new electric vehicle to launch this year.

With over 1.5 million reservations and Tesla’s incredible track record in building electric vehicles in high volume, it is expected to be a game changer in the young but important electric pickup truck market.

We have been tracking the production program closely, including actual production equipment specific to Cybertruck coming to Gigafactory Texas, a Cybertruck body at Gigafactory Texas, and, more recently, Cybertruck Beta prototypes being spotted testing on the road.

Another good way to track progress with the production program is the hiring effort for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas.

With production start being just a few months away, Tesla has recently posted dozens of new job openings linked to Cybertruck production.

For example, Tesla just posted seven new jobs related to the Cybertruck paint shop:

Now, while most of the Cybertruck is stainless steel and won’t use paint like most other vehicles, there are still a few parts on the electric pickup truck that need to be painted.

Tesla posted four new jobs related to casting and stamping for the Cybertruck program:

The automaker also posted a multitude of new production manager and supervisor positions related to different Cybertruck production units:

This ramp-up in hiring comes as Tesla already confirmed being in the middle of deploying its Cybertruck production line at Gigafactory Texas.

Tesla recently said that it aims to bring the Cybertruck to production this summer, but we shouldn’t expect significant deliveries until 2024, when the automaker will ramp up to volume production.