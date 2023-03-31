This 60W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C PD to power spring camping trips for $100 in New Green Deals

With spring finally here, you might be planning a campout or other off-grid outing. Well, be sure that when you leave the house, this 60W portable solar panel is in your bag. It has built-in USB-A and USB-C outputs with up to 18W of power being delivered. No plugs or adapters are required for the USB-C or A ports, and there’s also a DC output to recharge portable power stations and the like as well. On sale today for $100, you’ll save $50 which is a 33% price drop and marks the best discount that we’ve seen so far in 2023. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Be ready for spring campouts with this portable solar panel

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its Portable 60W Foldable Solar Panel for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Coming in at $50 below its typical going rate at Amazon, this 33% discount delivers the best price that we’ve seen so far this year. Designed to be thrown in your car’s trunk or backpack, this compact solar panel is perfect for camping, outdoor outings, or just to keep on hand in case the power goes out.

Even if you don’t have a portable power station, this portable solar panel can be useful. There’s a built in USB-A QuickCharge 3.0 output that delivers up to 3.3A of power, and a USB-C plug which delivers up to 18W to connected devices. This means you can plug an iPhone, iPad, or even some laptops into this solar panel and charge them directly. Also, if you need to leave the solar panel outside, it’s water-resistant and durable to withstand the elements. Keeping a portable solar panel like this in your outdoor kit will mean that you can stay off-grid for longer when camping or traveling. It allows you to not have to rely on running your vehicle or bringing tons of external batteries in order to charge things like your phone, smartwatch or fitness tracker, or even camera if staying off-grid for an extended time. On top of that, you’ll find that there’s a DC output that allows you to recharge portable power stations and other batteries as well, should that benefit your on-the-go setup.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 PD/AC portable power banks hit all-time lows from $100 (Save $50)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering one of our favorite everyday carry upgrades for its best price yet. We first tested out the Sherpa 100 PD Qi power bank a few years back, but since then it has remained a staple in our daily setups. Now Amazon is stepping in to make it more affordable than ever before, with a discount down to $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at 33% in savings as well as a match of the all-time low for only the second time. It’s the first discount in well over a month, too.

Goal Zero’s Sherpa 100 AC arrives as a more compact take on your traditional portable power station with a more streamlined design that’s centered around a 25,600mAh internal battery that powers everything from MacBooks to iPhones and more with its versatile I/O. There’s notably a 100W USB-C port, which comes supplemented by dual USB-A slots. And up on top you’ll find an integrated Qi charger for topping off devices without even needing to dig a cable out of your bag. Then for a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Ditch gas and oil this spring with the SWFT FLEET e-bike

Best Buy is offering the SWFT FLEET E-bike for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only $50 above the best price ever, which was set back in January. Ready to help you get around town this spring, the SWFT FLEET features a range of over 37 miles on a single charge. That means you’ll have plenty of charge to get to and from work without worrying about plugging in mid-day, but if you need that extra range, it’s easy enough to charge before heading home. You’ll find various pedal-assist modes to change how much either you or the bike is doing when riding, and, should you need, the bike can go up to 19.8 MPH by itself with no assistance. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to use this bike, making it a green way to get the wind in your hair and commute in 2023. Be sure to take a look at our hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

