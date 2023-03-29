Mercedes previews its first fully electric Maybach EQS 680 premium luxury SUV

Mercedes-Maybach teased its first fully electric series production model, the Maybach EQS 680 premium luxury SUV, ahead of its April debut.

Mercedes prepares to launch first electric Maybach SUV

Maybach, the ultraluxury sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz, is preparing to launch its first zero-emission, electric SUV on April 17, 2023, at Auto Shanghai in China.

The automaker first revealed a luxury SUV concept five years ago at Auto China Beijing. Although the German automaker said the vehicle would feature four compact permanent-magnet synchronous motors and an all-wheel drive system capable of 750 hp output and a top speed limited to 155 mph (150km/h), plans have likely changed over the years.

Three years later, in 2021, Mercedes unveiled a Maybach SUV concept model of its EQS electric sedan, claiming it was “near-production” at the time.

Mercedes hasn’t released the full details yet, but since it’s based on the Mercedes EQS SUV, we are expecting it to be more powerful than the 580 4MATIC SUV, with 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque. The 580 4MATIC is powered by a 108.4 kWh battery, giving it up to 285 miles range.

On the inside, the Maybach electric SUV is expected to include the upscale amenities of a Maybach with ultraluxurious upholstery and a customizable experience.

Like the Mercedes EQS SUV, Maybach’s first electric vehicle is expected to include the latest in technology and design with intuitive touch interfaces and other user-friendly features.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV teaser (Source: Mercedes)

As you can see, Mercedes Maybach is not giving away many details about what to expect, with the lone teaser image of the SUV completely covered. Check back next month, as we will have the full details around the launch.

The company will reveal the series-production model on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Auto Shanghai in China and later digitally on the automaker’s website as well as its YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter channels.

Mercedes-Maybach also revealed its first plug-in hybrid earlier this year, the S 580 e sedan, with around 62 miles (100 km WLTP) of all-electric range, twice that of Toyota’s Prius.