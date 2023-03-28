US-assembled Genesis electric GV70 is now available in 22 states [Update]

Genesis Motor revealed today that the fully electric “Electrified GV70,” assembled in the US at its Alabama facility, is now available to US buyers in 22 states.

Update March 28: The article was updated to include 22 states rather than the 15 previously announced.

After vowing to end new gas-powered models by 2026, Genesis revealed its vision for a 100% zero-emission lineup by the end of the decade.

The South Korean luxury brand, part of the Hyundai Motor Group, began its quest for a cleaner future with the release of the electric GV60 crossover SUV in 2019, its first dedicated EV based on the E-GMP platform (check out our full review here).

Its BEV lineup expanded last year with the arrival of the Electrified G80 executive sedan, an all-electric version of its G80 luxury sedan with 282 miles EPA-estimated range and a starting MSRP of $79,825.

The luxury automaker unveiled its third fully electric model, the Genesis Electrified GV70, which will be the first Genesis model assembled in the US at its Montgomery, Alabama facility last year.

Genesis said the first US-built GV70 Electrified SUV rolled off the production line last month, and now the automaker says the models are arriving at dealerships.

Genesis electric GV70 SUV is now available to US buyers

The company revealed Tuesday the electric GV70 is now available in 15 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Update March 28: Genesis adds seven more states for a total of 22. These include Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.

Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer at Genesis Motor North America, said the launch of the electric SUV is a “significant moment for the brand ” as it continues to expand its EV lineup in the US.

2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV interior (Source: Genesis)

The 2023 Electrified GV70 rides on the brand’s GV70 platform, featuring the “Beauty of the White Space” interior for a spacious, luxurious-feeling interior.

In addition, the Electrified GV70 features dual 160 kW front and rear electric motors, a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery, a 400/800V multi-charging system, and 236 miles range.