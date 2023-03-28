Nissan teases an electric skyline GT-R prototype called GT-R R32 EV

Nissan has developed an electric concept based on its legendary sports car that has attracted fans from many parts of the globe, the Nissan Skyline GT-R. The automaker teased the prototype, called the GT-R R32 EV, in its latest video posted below.

The first Nissan Skyline was introduced in 1969 after Nissan merged with the Prince Motor Company (the original Skyline manufacturer), which was still a sedan at the time.

Nissan unveiled the GT-R version later that year with more power and handling and the first two-door model in 1970. The Skyline went through several facelifts and upgrades over the years, but it wasn’t until 1989 Nissan released the famed R32 Skyline GT-R.

Today the Skyline is best known as the iconic predecessor to Nissan’s GT-R sports car.

Fast-forward 34 years, and Nissan is now preparing to enter a new electric era. The automaker recently doubled down on its efforts to boost EV production, including streamlining powertrain production and introducing 19 new fully electric vehicles by 2030.

One of those models may include an electric Skyline GT-R sports car. Nissan recently posted a video on its Twitter teasing the electric model, with the caption, “Nissan will challenge the production of an EV prototype of the R32 Skyline GT-R.”

You can tell the project is still in early development, with a tailpipe showing and engine noises in the background.

Nissan says the project was initiated due to the desire of an engineer who joined the company because of his admiration of the GT-R. He said, “I want to build a more exciting car by adding the latest electrification technology that I am involved with to my favorite car.”

Electrek’s Take

Once seen as a pioneer in electric technology with the release of the LEAF in 2011, the Japanese automaker has fallen behind the pack.

Nissan took over a decade to release its second global electric model, the Nissan Ariya SUV, which began production last year.

Perhaps an electric Skyline GT-R, one of the brand’s most iconic and thrilling sports cars, can jumpstart the brand again in the EV era.