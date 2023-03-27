Winnebago acquires lithium-ion battery provider to power its upcoming electric RVs

Winnebago Industries is in the process of acquiring lithium-ion solutions provider Lithionics Battery to implement the sustainable energy solutions provider’s technology and engineering capabilities to aid in its growing focus on electric RVs.

Winnebago Industries ($WGO) has been building combustion RVs and motorhomes for decades. However, the legacy brand has had the foresight to explore a future in which electric versions of its vehicles can become a reality, like the Winnebago eRV2 electric RV that made its debut this past January.

Winnebago’s electric RV prototype, which sits atop a Ford E-Transit chassis like the concept it evolved from, is currently touting a published range of just 108 miles… not ideal for road trips. At the time, Winnebago already shared that it was “actively pursuing range extension opportunities to incorporate into a future commercial version.”

Winnebago will need to bolster its battery performance in order to sway its customers away from fossil fuels and compete with a slew of other companies developing electric RVs of their own. Today, Winnebago moves one step closer to providing differentiated energy solutions to future customers with the acquisition of Lithionics Battery.

Winnebago’s all-electric eRV2 prototype Credit: Winnebago Industries

Winnebago to add all-electric “house power” to its RVs

According to Winnebago Industries, the completed acquisition of Lithionics Battery will allow the latter’s current team to continue its battery systems development from its headquarters in Florida as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Winnebago.

Lithionics was founded in 2010 and develops the battery technology that delivers “house power” to the electrical features and appliances in outdoor products like boats, specialty vehicles, and of course, RVs. With the acquisition, Winnebago intends to utilize Lithionic’s engineering and technology to offer its customers extended time off the electric grid while further limiting emissions from its products.

Lithionics was previously a vital supplier to Winnebago Industries in providing sustainable lithium-ion battery energy to its RVs, but Winnebago now looks to secure the critical technology for its supply chain moving forward. Winnebago president and CEO Michael Happe spoke:

The addition of Lithionics enhances Winnebago Industries’ ability to develop unique and diverse battery solutions across our portfolio, advancing our overall electrical ecosystem, driving organic growth and supply chain security, reinforcing our technological competitive advantage and allowing us to capitalize on consumer preferences for fully immersive, off-the-grid outdoor experiences. Lithionics’ talented employees bring a unique familiarity with our business and the broader outdoor recreation space, as well as share a commitment to quality and safety that fits seamlessly with our culture of excellence. We see significant opportunity to expand the use of their efficient energy solutions within our own portfolio, to continue to grow relationships with other existing customers and to explore new market applications.

Winnebago Industries expects the transaction to officially close in Q3 of this year, subject to “customary closing conditions.”