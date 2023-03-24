Ram shows dealers its second electric pickup with similarities to 1500 Revolution EV concept

After officially unveiling its first electric truck earlier this year, the Ram 1500 REV, Ram Trucks is working on its second mid-size EV pickup. The automaker showed the concept off to dealers this week, and reports suggest it resembles the Ram Revolution concept.

We got our first glimpse of Ram’s EV pickup truck in concept form, called the Ram 1500 Revolution, at the Consumer Electronics Show in January after several months of teasing what it would look like.

The truck featured several innovations like detachable third-row seating, grand saloon doors, and powered, automatic steps. Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares claimed the electric truck would “outperform all competitors” on towing, range, payload, and charge time.

After a positive response to the concept, Ram revealed its first electric truck set to compete against the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV, in production form during the Super Bowl in February. Although it didn’t include many of the concept features, Ram’s EV truck generated enough attention that the automaker closed reservations after only five days.

Despite the success, Ram is already working on its next project, a mid-size electric pickup. This week, dealers were shown an exclusive sneak peek at the concept.

Ram 1500 electric pickup truck concept (Source: Stellantis)

Ram prepares dealers for its second electric truck

According to a report from Automotive News, one dealer says the design is similar to the 1500 Revolution concept shown in January, unlike the production version of its first truck.

Dealer and former Stellantis dealer council chairman, Randy Rye said despite him being led to believe the mid-size truck would be something more traditional, it “surpassed his expectations” and was “spectacular,” bearing a resemblance to the automaker’s first concept.

Rye told Automotive News, “we’re going back in that game,” referring to the mid-size pickup market, saying, “without a doubt, it looks like a Ram.” He added:

I look at some of the other midsize offerings in the market, and I’m not going to pick on the individual brands, but I don’t think they always favor their mother brand. The midsize ones have seemed to get away, and they don’t look the same.

As Rye tells it, Tavares and other Stellantis company officials spent time explaining electric vehicles and their capabilities, saying the presentation helped employees walk away with “a different mindset about what EV really means.”

Earlier reports have suggested that Ram’s second electric pickup is designed to fill the gap left after discontinuing the Dakota in 2011 and that demand for smaller trucks is picking up.

The news comes shortly after Ford revealed plans for a second electric truck at its BlueOval City EV mega-campus on Friday (you can read more about that here).