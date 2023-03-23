Siemens Gamesa spins up its most powerful offshore wind turbine

Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbine prototype – the company’s largest and most powerful wind turbine to date – has delivered its first power to the grid.

It’s installed at the Danish national test center for large wind turbines in Osterild.

Photo: Siemens Gamesa

The Spanish-German wind giant’s SG 14-236 DD is also one of the most powerful wind turbines in the world, with an output of 14 megawatts (MW) and a rotor diameter of 236 meters (774 feet). It has a swept area of 43,500 square meters (468,230 square feet).

Production of the turbine’s 115-meter-long (377 foot-long) blades at Siemens Gamesa’s facility in Aalborg, Denmark, started in April 2022. Each B115 blade is 17 feet longer than an American football field. Check out the blades being fixed to the hub here:

The SG 14-236 DD offshore prototype turbine, one of the world's largest wind turbines, is now fully installed and ready to be powered! This was made possible by the efforts of hundreds of engineers and production workers over several months.👩🏻‍🔧https://t.co/66uwgiB2wU #MoreWindNow pic.twitter.com/e8KHryYiF1 — Siemens Gamesa (@SiemensGamesa) February 24, 2023

Andre Dalby, project manager at Siemens Gamesa, said in October:

The erection of the prototype is in my view one of the most exciting milestones. It is the culmination of a year’s development, starting with simple sketches to a fully designed nacelle, and you can see our teams’ efforts in all the details. Seeing everything we have developed together being assembled is just amazing. Even more so when we will soon see it producing green power for the future.

This SG 14-236 DD is expected to be commercially available in 2024, it’s been chosen to supply projects totaling nearly 2.8 GW in Denmark and Poland.

Photo: Siemens Gamesa

