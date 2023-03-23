Save over $1,000 on BLUETTI AC300 + B300 Combos for home backup power, this month only!

As BLUETTI wraps up its massive spring sale event, it is immediately following up with more savings on its top-tier energy solutions. From now through the end of March, BLUETTI is offering tremendous deals on its AC300 Combos, complete with modular B300 batteries that offer all-in-one home backup power systems designed to fit your energy needs, no matter the size. Learn more below.

BLUETTI Power Inc. continues to grow its presence as a global leader in portable green energy solutions on the wings of its decade-long reign in the market, offering its current product lineup to over 70 different countries.

Another huge way BLUETTI has been able to set itself apart from other portable energy solution providers is its consistent efforts to provide everything from solar panels to portable power station combos at a more competitive price, such as the AC300 we are spotlighting today.

On that note, let’s dig in on BLUETTI’s latest deals, shall we?

The BLUETTI AC300 Combo with one B300 battery / Credit: BLUETTI

BLUETTI AC300 Combos

Now through March 30, BLUETTI is offering two major sales on its tried-and-true AC300 + B300 Combos, whether with one battery pack or two. No matter the number, BLUETTI’s B300 batteries are comprised of dependable LiFePO4 chemistry, allowing for at least 3,500 charge cycles up to 80%.

Each BLUETTI B300 battery pack offers a 3,072 Wh capacity, and a system can be expanded to as many as four B300s for every AC300 power station in the combo, combining for a whopping 12,288Wh of backup power. The AC300’s 3,000-watt AC pure sine inverter (6,000W surge) offers ultra-fast charging capabilities in addition to the system’s solar input option for up to 2,400 watts from the Sun alone.

As if that wasn’t enough, you can combine both AC and solar power with the BLUETTI AC300 combo to achieve dual charging up to 5,400 watts. No matter where you are, you can ensure your portable power station stays charged and does so quickly.

Whether it’s a family barbecue outside this summer or an unforeseen power outage in your home, the AC300 + B300 combo can provide reassurance that your lights will stay on. You can even pair it with BLUETTI’s Smart Home Panel which connects to your home’s electrical grid and make the transition to the combo’s backup power both automatic and instantaneous.

Normally, the AC300 Combo with a single B300 battery sells for $3,898, but for the rest of the month, BLUETTI has taken nearly $1,000 off for a sale price of $2,999.

Perhaps one modular battery isn’t enough. No problem, you can still save on BLUETTI products in March with an additional deal on an AC300 Combo that includes a second B300 battery pack. This system offers the same portable power, fast charging, and multiple outputs as the single battery combo but with an extra 3,072Wh in battery storage, combining to 6,144 Wh of backup power.

Not only do you get more power with the AC300 + 2*B300 Combo, but BLUETTI is offering even greater savings. Normally priced at $6,197 each, the company has taken $1,200 off for a limited-time sale price of $4,998.

Whether it’s one B300 battery pack, two, or all four combined with the AC300 portable power station, BLUETTI is offering the perfect sale to get your home energy backup started, but only through March 30. Be sure to visit the BLUETTI store to find the combo that works best for you.