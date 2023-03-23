EGO’s Power+ 56V cordless electric mower tackles spring chores at $599 ($100 off) in New Green Deals

This spring, get rid of your old gas mower and replace it with a battery-powered model to save on fossil fuels, maintenance, and even noise. Right now, EGO’s premium 21-inch 56V cordless electric mower is on sale for $599, which comes in at $100 off its typical rate. With two 4Ah batteries included, you’ll find up to 65 minutes of mowing here before it’s time to plug back in. Plus, the 56V batteries are compatible with other EGO Power+ tools making it a notable way to kickstart your transition to electric tools. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $599 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its typical $699 going rate, delivering the best price so far in 2023. Our last mention was $349, though that model only had a single 5Ah battery while today’s deal includes two 4Ah batteries. Instead of 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, the two 4Ah batteries allow the mower to run for up to 65 minutes before it’s time to plug back in.

If you’re tired of using gas and oil to handle yard chores, then make this spring a time of change. You’ll find that EGO’s mower ditches the usual motor in favor of a 56V brushless electric alternative, which is quieter, produces zero pollution, and also requires next-to no maintenance. It’s self-propelled and can drive at up to 3.1 MPH which can help make mowing the yard a bit less of a chore. You’ll find 3-in-1 functionality here as well, including mulch, bag, and side discharge. There’s also built-in LED headlights and a weather-resistant construction meaning you can mow day or night, rain or shine.

EcoFlow’s Gold Box delivers emergency and off-grid power stations from $143 (Up to $700 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official EcoFlow Amazon storefront is offering up to 39% off a range of its portable power stations, solar panels, accessories, and more. While you’ll find a number of the more hardcore, high-end power stations on sale here today, one standout for more modest users looking for some juice out in the woods, on road trip adventures, and for emergency situations around the house is the EcoFlow RIVER mini Portable Power Station at $143.20 shipped. Regularly $349 directly from ECOFLOW where it is marked down to $189 right now, today’s deal is easily the best price we can find. It sold for at least $300 for most of last year before dropping into the $200 range at Amazon over the last five months or so, and is now at a new all-time low there. You’re looking at a 210Wh battery system packed with 110V/300W AC outlets, DC jacks, and USB ports to light up your camp site and provide power to your tech in emergency situations or otherwise. Head to 9to5Toys for more details on this unit and today’s Gold Box EcoFlow sale.

Pick up an EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two solar panels for $983 with our exclusive code

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special bundle with the EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two 110W Solar Panels for $983.18 shipped with the code 9TO5POWER at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $1,299 at Amazon for just the DELTA Mini 2 with two solar panels, and the RIVER 2 costs an additional $199 there. Today’s deal saves a total of 34% from the going rate at Amazon and comes in at $515 in total savings.

This bundle has quite a lot to it, so we’ll unpack the contents in stages. Starting things off, you’ll have the compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station. The 256Wh RIVER 2 features a total output of 600W and allows you to run up to six appliances at the same time. There are two AC outlets, one grounded and one not grounded here, which can power various items like mini fridges, toasters, or even small heaters. You’ll also find a 60W USB-C output, dual 12W USB-A, and a 100W DC plug too.

Now, if that’s not enough for your daily use, then that’s where the 882Wh EcoFlow DELTA Mini comes in. Taking things up a notch, the DELTA Mini features a maximum sustained output of 1,400W, though it can boost up to 1,800W if the need arises. With five total AC outputs here, four of which have the ability to be grounded (though only two at a time), this power station is great for running a larger campsite or even your home off-grid. In addition to the AC ports, you’ll find a 100W USB-C port, three total USB-A plugs up to 18W, and a DC out capable of delivering up to 126W. Of course, both the RIVER 2 and DELTA Mini function without any gas or oil needed.

Wondering how you recharge off-grid? Well, the two included 110W solar panels are made for just that. You can hook up the panels to either portable power station and recharge with the sun’s rays. This comes in handy whenever you’re off-grid for extended periods of time, or if the power is out at home for more than a few hours. Essentially, you can use the solar panels to power and charge the batteries during the day, so that way when the sun goes down you can still keep things up and running just the same.

