Computer maker Acer shows off ‘Extreme’ electric scooter and exercise bike work desk

Fresh off its recent unveiling of a futuristic electric bicycle, Acer is now demonstrating two more wheeled contraptions. The first is a funky-looking electric scooter known as the Predator Extreme, while the second is a bike that looks much faster than it is: the eKinekt BD 3 exercise bike work desk.

Both devices, launched under the Acer Gadget subsidiary, were just unveiled at the Taipei Cycle Show.

The Predator Extreme electric scooter appears to be a rebadged Splach Transformer – an electric scooter we first covered back in 2021.

The scooter is rather small format yet was designed to “carry the power and performance of an off-road motorbike.”

With a 700W motor, it’s not quite as powerful as a real off-road motorbike. But it sure does look like a fun way to cruise along dirt trails.

The scooter features a full-suspension design and foot pegs instead of a deck to stand on. Acer seems to be positioning the Predator Extreme scooter for both urban and off-road use, explaining that “the scooter’s sturdy build also allows riders to do stunts like wheelies, jumps, curb hops, and more, while urban commuters can seamlessly switch between its 6 km/h, 15 km/h, and 25 km/h speed modes to travel freely across the city and veer through tight spaces.”

With a maximum speed of 25 km/h (15 mph), I’m not sure the ride will be quite as “extreme” as the name implies.

The Predator Extreme join’s Acer Gadget’s other mobility offerings, such as the recently unveiled ebii electric bicycle and a pair of scooter lines from Acer and Xplova.

It’s part of the company’s push towards an increasing lineup of mobility products, Acer Gadget President Allen Jong explained:

“As part of Acer’s push towards smart, eco-friendly lifestyles, the Predator Extreme e-scooter and eKinekt BD 3 (bike desk) bring new levels of fun and mobility to our lineup of sustainable technology. This year, we are looking to continue expanding the product lineup for off-road electric scooters to create a comprehensive range of mobility solutions to better serve larger and more diverse user groups.”

Tucked further back in the company’s Taipei Cycle Show booth was the unassuming bike desk that Jong mentioned. The eKinekt BD 3 is something of an electric bike, but not how you’d expect. Instead of using electricity to power it, the motor typically found in an e-bike is replaced by a generator. That makes you the power source, and the bike can be used to generate up to 75W for charging devices like laptops, phones and tablets.

The desk’s work surface can shift forward and backward from work mode to exercise mode. When the table is slid away from the bike, a set of handlebars are revealed. That allows riders to hang on for a more intense workout. When lighter effort is preferred, users can adjust the power level lower and slide the desk closer so that they can still work at their laptop while getting in some light exercise.

Acer claims that the eKinekt BD 3 is the first of its kind and that it “offers a sustainable work model that eliminates the need for electricity to power the machine and encourages an active lifestyle while getting work done.”

I don’t know about you, but I’m not sure I’d be quite as an effective writer if half of my brain was focused on pumping my legs and searching for oxygen. Could you see yourself huffing and puffing while responding to emails? Let us know in the comment section below!